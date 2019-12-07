BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills spent this offseason building around Josh Allen with the offensive line being a huge emphasis as they signed six offensive linemen in free agency.

New center Mitch Morse is the biggest name of that group as he is really the only lock as a starter. It even remains to be seen if left tackle Dion Dawkins will keep his spot so the Bills will have at least four maybe five starters on the offensive line to start this season.

2 on Your Side's Heather Prusak breaks down the differences from last year and what a potential offensive line could look like for 2019.