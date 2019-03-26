BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the head coach of the Niagara Falls High School boys basketball team, Sal Constantino was extremely successful.

During his nine-year tenure, the Wolverines won five Section 6 championships and made the title game eight times. This year's team made it all the way to the New York State semifinals.

Over the weekend Constantino resigned as the Wolverines' head coach. In freshman Willie Lightfoot and sophomore Jalen Bradberry, it appeared as though the Falls was headed for another run at the glory days that the school enjoyed with Paul Harris and Jhonny Flynn.

So, why did Constantino decide to step away?

Sal told 2 On Your Side's Stu Boyar he was harassed by members of the Niagara Falls community. He said that everyone in the school, from the administration on down, did everything they could to get him to stay.

Constantino said he felt like he couldn't go anywhere with his 11-year-old and not be confronted by some members of the community.

Watch Stu Boyar's take on a very sad day for all high school sports.