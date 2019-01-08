PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Day 7 of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher was a bit about comings and goings.

The team was back out of pads, and several players were limited to conditioning, including Star Lotulelei, Trent Murphy, Frank Gore, Lee Smith, Micah Hyde, and Quentin Spain.

Jerry Hughes missed with an ankle issue. Dawson Knox and Jason Croom remained out. LeSean McCoy returned to practice, as did Spencer Long wearing a knee brace, but Mitch Morse did not. He’s still in concussion protocol.

The Bills released Jeremiah Sirles and signed a replacement, offensive lineman Nico Siragusa, who also participated.

The defense stood out Thursday, with Josh Allen noting, “I’m looking at a bruise on my calf from Ed Oliver, so … he’s been really good. Just the aggressiveness that he brings to that D-line. Obviously when I’m watching practice, I see Star and especially in run game when we go 9-on-7, his ability to hold up two guys and be in the gap there and that opens up our linebackers to move freely.”

It wasn’t all defense, though. Allen connected a few times with Cole Beasley as well as Ray-Ray McCloud III for a score in red zone work. McCloud III has a been complimented a few times already during camp for his work to improve himself during the offseason, including by Brian Daboll.

“It was more me just finding myself," the second-year wideout said. "I’ve always competed at different levels I feel like. It was more just doing it every day, be consistent, and that’s something in college Coach Sweeney used to preach to me about being consistent, and it came over here.

"So I said, 'all right, it must not be me.' And I just had to pride myself and push myself every day.”

On Friday, the Bills will head back to Orchard Park for a 6:15 p.m. practice at New Era Field before returning to Fisher on Sunday.

