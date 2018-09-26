The Sabres got second period goals from Casey Nelson and Sam Reinhart, but it wasn't enough as they fell 4-2 to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Kraft Hockeyville event in Clinton, New York near Utica.

Reinhart's goal came on the power play and was a glimpse to the future for a Buffalo franchise filled with young talent. With the Sabres on the power play, top overall pick Rasmus Dahlin retrieved the puck in the Buffalo zone and made a beautiful cross-ice pass to Jack Eichel on the left wing Eichel carried the puck into the Columbus zone and fed Reinhart for the goal as we was cutting to the net. A top overall pick, and two former second overall picks combined for power play goal that gave Buffalo the 2-1 lead.

Wheatfield's Adam Clendening tied the game 2-2 for Columbus a short time later.

The Blue Jackets got power play goals from Artemi Panarin and Kevin Stenlund in the 3rd period to win 4-2.

The Sabres fell to 2-3 on the preseason.

As part of the fourth annual Hockeyville event, the Clinton Arena received $150,000 to help with upgrades.

© 2018 WGRZ