COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Buffalo Sabres preseason record is even at 1-1. Buffalo lost 4-1 to the Blue Jackets Tuesday night in Columbus.

The Sabres fell behind 1-0 before the game was even a minute old. Emil Bemstrom scored on the power play just 52 seconds into the first period for a 1-0 Blue Jackets lead.

The Sabres tied it in the second period when defenseman Jake McCabe scored his first goal of the preseason. Rasmus Asplund got the lone assist on the goal.

Two minutes and 5 seconds after the Sabres tied the game Columbus took the lead back for good. Kole Sherwood scored and the Blue Jackets led 2-1 after two periods.

The Blue Jackets scored twice in the third period to put the game away. Sonny Milano made it 3-1 and then Zac Dalpe added an empty netter for the final goal of the game and the 4-1 Blue Jackets win.

Linus Ullmark started in goal for the Sabres and Andrew Hammond played the final period and a half for the Sabres.

The Sabres are off Wednesday. They'll play at Toronto Friday night and at the Key Bank Center in Buffalo Saturday night.

