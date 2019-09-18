INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have waived quarterback Chad Kelly upon his return from a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Kelly, the nephew of Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, showed promise in the preseason, but after Andrew Luck's retirement, Jacoby Brissett became the starter and the Colts signed Brian Hoyer as his back-up.

It will be interesting to see if another team picks him up given the number of significant injuries to quarterbacks around the league. There is speculation that if Kelly clears waivers, he will wind up back on the Colts practice squad.

Kelly served a two-game suspension after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor trespassing charge after he wandered into a home following a team party in suburban Denver back in October.

That was the latest in a string of off-field incidents that have impacted Kelly's career.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills: Devin Singletary not practicing

RELATED: New changes to mobile tickets at New Era Field

RELATED: Sports Talk Live Buffalo: Digital Breakdown - Week 2