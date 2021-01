Marcus Hammond had 17 points for the Purple Eagles. Kobi Nwandu and Nicholas Kratholm each had 11 points.

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Ricardo Wright registered 16 points and seven rebounds as Marist narrowly beat Niagara 63-61.

Wright made two free throws with eight seconds left for a five-point lead.

Raheim Sullivan added 12 points and seven assists, Braden Bell chipped in 11 points, and Jordan Jones had nine rebounds for Marist, which earned its fourth consecutive win.

Marcus Hammond had 17 points for the Purple Eagles. Kobi Nwandu and Nicholas Kratholm each had 11 points.