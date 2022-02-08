Women's college basketball roundup: Bulls, Purple Eagles win

The University at Buffalo women's basketball team won it's fourth straight game against Western Michigan Monday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo women's basketball team won its fourth straight game against Western Michigan Monday night.

Junior Dyaisha Fair just last game became Buffalo's second all-time leading and added 18 more for the Bulls on the way to their 71-64 win.

Georgia Woolley had a team-high 21 points.

Niagara outlasted Siena, 65-58, with sisters Aaliyah and Angel Parker leading the way. Aaliyah put up 19 points for the Purple Eagles, and Angel had 17.

Canisius fell on the road at Quinnipiac, 76-55.