WNIT: Niagara women's hoops season ends at Green Bay

The Purple Eagles lost 84-52 to Green Bay in the opening round of the WNIT, ending a record setting season.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Niagara women's basketball program boldly went this season where it had never gone before.

A record number of conference wins, followed by a first ever trip to the WNIT.

That trip proved to be short lived however, as the Purple Eagles lost 84-52 at Green Bay on Thursday night.

Angel Parker led the way for Niagara with 17-points, but the Eagles were overmatched in this game. Green Bay outscored Niagara 25-5 in the second quarte to take a 49-18 lead at halftime, and cruise to the win.

The result however, did little to diminish the significant accomplishments for the Niagara program this season.

Niagara finished 18-13 posting the first winning record for the program since 2004-05. After a 1-8 start, they rallied to win a program record 16-games in the MAAC. Niagara earned a postseason tournament berth for the first time in the history of the program after losing to Manhattan in the semifinals of the MAAC tournament.