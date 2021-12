HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Marques Warrick had a career-high 30 points as the Northern Kentucky men's basketball team defeated Canisius 75-62 on Wednesday night.

Malek Green led the Golden Griffins on Wednesday night with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

The Golden Griffs are now 2-8 on the season. Canisius is back on the road Saturday at Youngstown State for a 2 p.m. tip-off.