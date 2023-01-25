Women's basketball: UB comes close against Bowling Green; Niagara tops Canisius

Big conference games and a local rivalry were featured on Wednesday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The UB women's basketball team knew they had their work cut out facing a 5-1 Bowling Green team tied for the lead in the Mid-American Conference.

They responded, but fell just short.

Zakiyah Winfield led the way with 20 points, and backcourt mate Ra'Shawna Stone added 19, but the Bulls couldn't convert on their last possession, and fell 64-61.

Meanwhile in the MAAC, rivals Canisius and Niagara met in Lewiston, and the Purple Eagles continued the incredible turnaround to their season.

Angel Parker was terrific leading the way with 21-points, leading the Eagles to an 82-70 win. After starting the year 1-8, Niagara has won six straight games and eight of their last nine.