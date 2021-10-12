Winston Duke Distinguished Speakers Series event has been postponed

Winston Duke's lecture was scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A day before Winston Duke was set to speak as a part of the Distinguished Speakers Series, the University at Buffalo is announcing Duke's event has been postponed.

Duke was scheduled to speak on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

Currently the university is working to reschedule the lecture for another date for this year's speaker season. More details will be released when there is a new date and time.

No more information is available at this time.