Winston Duke Distinguished Speakers Series event has been postponed

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A day before Winston Duke was set to speak as a part of the Distinguished Speakers Series, the University at Buffalo is announcing Duke's event has been postponed.
Duke was scheduled to speak on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.
Currently the university is working to reschedule the lecture for another date for this year's speaker season. More details will be released when there is a new date and time.
No more information is available at this time.
Further questions can be directed to the Office of University Events at 716-645-3414 or ub-speakers@buffalo.edu.