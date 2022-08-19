Buffalo's 3-man quarterback battle highlighted by 2 Western New York natives

Matt Myers of West Seneca West was one of last year's starters. He's competing with Southwestern High School's Cole Snyder and Casey Case out of Florida.

Example video title will go here for this video

AMHERST, N.Y. — Just about two weeks away from the start of the regular season, the Buffalo Bulls still haven't selected a starting quarterback.

"There's a lot of depth. There's a lot of guys we feel good about. We have five total quarterbacks on scholarship in the room right now," Bulls coach Maurice Linguist said on Friday.

Three of those five quarterbacks are still in the mix, and that includes two Western New Yorkers.

Matt Myers out of West Seneca West was one of last year's starters.

"Experiencing those starts I've had in the past, there's nothing really like it," Myers said. "There's nothing like playing in front of your hometown crowd, so it would definitely be an honor."

Then there's Southwestern High School's Cole Snyder and Casey Case out of Florida.

"Our team mission this year is to win a MAC championship, and win both championships," Synder said. "So at the end of the day, if we can accomplish those things, that's what we're focused on here in Buffalo."

The heat of the battle hasn't been tough on the quarterback room. The three guys said they're just making each other better.

"We're all friends," Case said. "We all joke around and keep it light. It's out of our control. We know the coach is going to make a decision. We're going to perform to the best of our ability, and he's gonna decide ultimately."

The choice isn't too far away. Linguist said he plans on letting all three quarterbacks get equal playing time in Saturday's second preseason scrimmage. Then he'll have his quarterback in the next few days.

"We're not going to make any in the moment rash or jump decisions, but we're going to allow those guys to play, sit all of them down individually. Then we'll make that decision," Linguist said.

The Bulls open up the season Sept. 3 at Maryland.

The Bulls held their first scrimmage of camp on Saturday.#UBhornsUP | #PoundTheRock pic.twitter.com/vPdMtgP746 — UB Football (@UBFootball) August 14, 2022