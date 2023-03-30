UB names new men's basketball coach: George Halcovage

The longtime Villanova assistant will now lead the UB men's basketball program.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — George Halcovage has more than paid his dues.

He spent 15 years as an assistant at Villanova under Jay Wright. He's been part of staffs that won a pair of national titles.

The University at Buffalo hopes that experience and track record of success will pay off in Amherst. The school named Halcovage the 15th head coach in men's basketball history Thursday evening.

"George has proven himself as one of the top assistant coaches in collegiate basketball. His knowledge of the game, energy, passion and work ethic allowed him to climb the proverbial ladder and assume the role of associate head coach at Villanova University," UB athletic director Mark Alnutt said in a statement.

Halcovage worked his way from video assistant with the Wildcats in 2008, to associate head coach under Wright in 2021. He now gets the chance to be a head coach.

The university released a statement from Halcovage.

"From the moment my wife, Lizzy, and I arrived in Western New York, it felt like home, and we are beyond excited for this next chapter. I would like to thank President Tripathi, Vice President and Director of Athletics Mark Alnutt and his wife Kate, as well as the entire search committee for their dedication, commitment, and belief in me as the leader of this program. I am thrilled to be joining the UB family and cannot wait to get to work in Buffalo! Horns Up!"

Halcovage is expected to be introduced at a news conference in Amherst early next week.