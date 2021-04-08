University at Buffalo football team holds first official practice

For the the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bulls hit the field. It was their first official practice with a brand new head coach in Maurice Linguist.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills are ramping up training camp in preparation for the season, but just 20 miles north of Orchard Park the University at Buffalo Bulls are doing the same in Buffalo.

"I felt like from here to all the way through to end of practice, guys attacked the day," Linguist said. "Attacked the ball, a lot of things we talked about as a culture. You know, first day of practice, you're looking at operation, you're looking at transition, and you're looking at guys getting accustomed to what we do in this culture. They handled those things well for the most part."

Even through 90-degree grueling weather, the guys were still thrilled to back at home with COVID restrictions now relaxed.

"It's unbelievable," Bulls quarterback Kyle Vantrease said. "I would say the hardest part is how hot it is because we didn't get it last year. Being out here with the guys, all 100 or however many it is, and going 11 on 11 with a new staff system and culture, it's truly a blessing."

But the work has just begun with just under a month left before Week 1.

Linguist says no position is locked in and there is no timetable to determine starters.

"Ultimately, we're going to pour into these guys put the ball down and let guys play. The film is going to tell the story. The film doesn't lie, the film is going to tell the story. We're going to gather a ton of information off of this first practice," Linguist said.

"Coach, teach, learn, change our best to the next day. As practices moves forward and we get into the middle of August, fall camp, we're going to start making some decisions on what we ultimately need to do. We're going to make sure were finding out who the winners are in these one on one battles to put the right people on the field to give us the best opportunity to win football games."