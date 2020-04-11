UB set to kick things off at Northern Illinois

The UB football team will begin a COVID-19 shortened season Wednesday night at Northern Illinois.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Mid-American Conference was the first to postpone it's season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be the last to begin play with all twelve teams in action Wednesday night.

The University at Buffalo will begin the 108th season in program history at Northern Illinois.

The Huskies are the only team UB has not beaten since it joined the conference back in 1999. The Bulls lost a heartbreaker to NIU 30-29 in the 2018 MAC Championship game in Detroit.

This will be the first of a six-game conference only schedule that MAC teams will play, with the MAC title game to be played in Detroit on December 18th.

UB's 2020 schedule looks like this: