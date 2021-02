Dyaisha Fair drops 22 points in the Bulls' loss.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo women's basketball team dropped their Wednesday night game to Ball State, 76-63.

Dyaisha Fair led the Bulls with 22 points, three boards to go with six assists and four steals.

Freshman Cheyenne McEvans followed behind Fair with 13 points, three assists, six boards and two steals.

Elea Gaba and Jazmine Young chipped in 10 points each.

This is the second straight loss for the Bulls.

The Bulls will face Ball State again on Saturday at 1 p.m. on the road.