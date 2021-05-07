x
Linguist named UB Bulls' next head football coach

Buffalo selected Michigan co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist to take over the program after former coach Lance Leipold headed to Kansas.
Dallas Cowboys defensive line coach Jim Tomsula directs the defense, with defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist, right, during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo announced Friday night that Maurice Linguist will take over as the Bulls' new head football coach.

The news comes a week after Lance Leipold headed to the University of Kansas after six seasons leading the Mid-American Conference team.

Linguist, 37, who played safety at Baylor, has a history with the Bulls as a defensive backs coach for Buffalo in 2012 and 2013. He had an NFL stint, coaching the Dallas Cowboys defensive backs in 2020, after coaching at Texas A&M, Minnesota, Mississippi State and Iowa State.

Linguist was recently hired as the co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach at Michigan before taking the job at Buffalo.

