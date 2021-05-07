Linguist named UB Bulls' next head football coach

Buffalo selected Michigan co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist to take over the program after former coach Lance Leipold headed to Kansas.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo announced Friday night that Maurice Linguist will take over as the Bulls' new head football coach.

The news comes a week after Lance Leipold headed to the University of Kansas after six seasons leading the Mid-American Conference team.

Linguist, 37, who played safety at Baylor, has a history with the Bulls as a defensive backs coach for Buffalo in 2012 and 2013. He had an NFL stint, coaching the Dallas Cowboys defensive backs in 2020, after coaching at Texas A&M, Minnesota, Mississippi State and Iowa State.