BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo is joining a trend around the country at college football games: it's going to sell more beer.

The school already sells alcohol at the Champions Club and alumni areas, which aren't available to all fans at the game.

And next year, it will be adding kiosks in each concourse for fans who don't have access to those areas to buy beer.

It follows the school adding beer sales at men's and women's basketball games last year.

