UB men win 3rd straight game, top Ball State

Jeenathan Williams led all scorers with 24 points, while Josh Mballa finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo men's basketball team saw a big second half effort that propelled them to a comeback win against Ball State on Saturday. 

UB erased an eight-point second half deficit as the Bulls won with an 80-74. The win improves the Bulls to 13-8 and 7-4 in Mid-American Conference play.

Jeenathan Williams led all scorers with 24 points, while Josh Mballa finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, including six offensive boards. Mballa also finished with a game-high four blocks. 

The Bulls will hit the road Tuesday to begin a stretch of six games in 12 days. UB will begin that at Bowling Green at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

