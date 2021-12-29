Bulls lose 91-81 to Miami in MAC opener

UB drops their first conference game after leading by 7 at the break.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo men's basketball dropped its Mid-American Conference opener on Wednesday afternoon to Miami (Ohio), 91-81.

The Bulls struggled heavily after leading by seven at the half, at home. Seventeen turnovers costed the team the lead and the game. Josh Mballa was the star for UB as he led with 26 points and 17 rebounds. He also had five blocked shots.

Miami was elite behind the three point arc in the second half, hitting seven triples and shooting 58.3% from 3-point land. With less than six minutes to go, Miami knocked down back-to-back 3s to take the 79-75 lead.

Next up the Bulls will continue MAC play at Akron on Saturday afternoon.