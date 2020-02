TOLEDO, Ohio — Jayvon Graves had 27 points as Buffalo got past Toledo 83-67.

Josh Mballa and Jeenathan Williams each had 12 points for Buffalo. Antwain Johnson had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Marreon Jackson, Spencer Littleson and Luke Knapke each had 13 points for the Rockets.

RELATED: Western New York sports legend Buscaglia gets early birthday gift

RELATED: UB Women drop fourth straight game

RELATED: UB loses at Eastern Michigan, 63-58