UB women undefeated in conference play; men still winless in MAC

The UB women won at Miami (Ohio) on New Year's Day, while the men lost on the road at Akron.

AKRON, Ohio — The University at Buffalo men's basketball team dropped to 6-6 on the season and remains winless in the Mid-American Conference after two games, following an 88-76 loss at Akron on New Year's Day.

Jeenathan Williams and Ronaldo Segu both led the Bulls with 19 points apiece.

The men are back on the road at Northern Illinois on Tuesday night.

The UB women are now 8-4 and a perfect 2-0 in the conference, with an 88-83 win at Miami (Ohio).

The Bulls received another impressive performance from Dyaisha Fair, who had a game-high 28 points. Summer Hemphill added 20 points in the win.