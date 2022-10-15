UB wins 4th straight game, defeats UMass 34-7

The Bulls are on a hot streak after securing their fourth straight win.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo football team is on a hot streak after securing its fourth straight win of the season.

After starting 0-3, Buffalo is now 4-3 following a 34-7 win over UMass on Saturday afternoon.

Buffalo's offense stole the show with 480 total yards. Running back Al-Jay Henderson broke off an 84-yard touchdown on the ground, while quarterback Cole Snyder tossed up three touchdown passes. While connecting with 10 different receivers, he did throw two interceptions as well.

Snyder had a highlight 49-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, connecting with Justin Marshall to give the Bulls a 24-7 lead.

Jamari Gassett led the Bulls in receiving with four catches for 85 yards.

On the defensive side of the ball, Buffalo held UMass to just 220 total yards of offense, with 108 through the air and 112 on the ground.

UB has completely turned around their season over the last month. Next up Buffalo will host Toledo on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.