University at Buffalo football ranked for 1st time in program history

Buffalo is the first Mid-American Conference school to be ranked since Western Michigan, which earned that distinction in 2016.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the first time in program history, the University at Buffalo football team is ranked.

When the Associated Press released its weekly poll at 2 p.m. Sunday, the Bulls were ranked No. 24.

The Bulls' didn't play this week. Their game at Ohio University, which had been scheduled for Saturday, was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests with the Bobcats' program.

Just last week, Bulls running back Jaret Patterson won the Maxwell Player of the Week after his eight touchdown, 409-yard day in a 70-41 win against the previously unbeaten Kent State team.

His performance inspired major sports celebrities, like LeBron James and Barry Sanders, to post on social media about his efforts.

Bulls Earn AP Top 25 Ranking for First Time in Program History#UBhornsUP https://t.co/keYYjCQZKK — UB Football (@UBFootball) December 6, 2020

"Whether it's Jaret individually, our offensive line or this whole program, to have a chance to be mentioned in some of these conversations is definitely new and exciting, and hopefully continues to pay dividends," Bulls coach Lance Leipold said Tuesday.

At the top of the AP Top 25, there were few surprises.

Alabama is No. 1 for the fifth week in a row and has extended its streak of consecutive poll appearances to 210, the third longest in the history of The Associated Press college football poll.

The Crimson Tide are the unanimous No. 1 for the third straight week and the top seven teams are unchanged for a fifth consecutive poll.

Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M round out the top five. No. 6 Florida and No. 7 Cincinnati also held their spots.