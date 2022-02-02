UB football hits record-breaking recruiting class

2022 February Signees



Desmond Bessent

Offensive Line

Graduate

6-7, 305

Tampa, FL/Sickles/San Diego State

Transfer from San Diego State where he appeared in 20 games and made two starts on the offensive line... appeared in all 13 games and made two starts at left tackle in 2021… graduate of Sickles High School in Tampa, FL where he also played basketball.

Elijah Blades

Cornerback

Graduate

6-2, 185

Pasadena, CA/Muir/Florida

Transfer from Florida where he spent one season as a cornerback… appeared in three games for the Gators and had three tackles and a pass breakup… spent the 2019 season at Texas A&M… he made six starts for the Aggies, finishing the season with 19 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three pass breakups… he began his collegiate career at Arizona Western Community College where he was the no. 4 ranked JUCO player… made nine pass breakups to go along with a fumble recovery, a blocked kick and two interceptions in two seasons… the California native is a graduate of Muir High School.



Boobie Curry

Wide Receiver

Senior

6-2, 211

Houston, TX/St. Pius X/Arizona

Transfer from Arizona where he appeared in 26 games and started eight at wide receiver over three seasons… had his best season in 2021 with 21 receptions for 233 yards and three touchdowns… had a season-high six catches against UCLA… totaled 37 catches for 390 yards in his time at Arizona… a two-time letterwinner at St. Pius X High School in Houston… totaled 1,946 yards on 153 career receptions, including 21 touchdowns in only 17 career games… played in only five games as a senior, but hauled in 31 catches for 370 yards and three touchdowns… set a Texas state record with 26 receptions in a single contest – a St. Pius X 53-42 victory over Concordia Lutheran in 2017.



Robbie Mangas

Tight End

Graduate

6-4, 260

Chantilly, VA/Gonzaga College HS/Dartmouth

Transfer from Dartmouth where he spent four seasons as a tight end and was a team captain… had 21 receptions for 424 yards and four touchdowns over his career… averaged 20.2 yards per catch… named All-Ivy League honorable mention in 2021… graduate of Gonzaga College High School in Washington D.C… selected first-team All-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference… member of two state championship teams… earned all-conference recognition as a running back as a junior.



Justin Marshall

Wide Receiver

Graduate

6-3, 213

Conyers, GA/Georgia Prep Sports Academy/Louisville

Transfer from Louisville where he spent five seasons… started 12 games in 2021 and had 23 catches for 322 yards and a touchdown… appeared in 10 games and made three starts in 2020 and had seven catches for 87 yards… graduated from Newton High School in Georgia… led the Eastern Atlantic Conference in yards per reception… had 35 receptions for 782 yards – averaging 22.3 yards per catch – and six touchdowns… played in the Offense-Defense All-American Game.



Jahmin Muse

Safety

Graduate

6-0, 212

Elizabeth, NJ/Elizabeth/Boston College

Transfer from Boston College where he started 11 games at safety in 2020… ranked fifth on the team in tackles and had a team-best three interceptions in 2020… played in 24 games over four seasons with the Eagles… had four career interceptions… played wide receiver, safety and linebacker at Elizabeth High School… named second-team All-State… totaled 620 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns, 114 passing yards and two passing touchdowns and totaled one receiving touchdown… had three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.



Caleb Offord

Cornerback

Junior

6-1, 192

Southaven, MS/Southaven/Notre Dame

Transfer from Notre Dame where he played two seasons… graduated from Southaven High School in Mississippi where he posted 22 tackles, four pass breakups, an interception and returned a fumble for a touchdown… competed at the Alabama-Mississippi Football Classic.



Jayden Oliver

Cornerback

Junior

6-3, 175

Riverview, FL/East Bay/New Mexico Military Institute

Transfer from New Mexico Military Institute where he spent two seasons… had 36 tackles and six interceptions over his two-year career… had 24 tackles and three interceptions in 2021 to help lead the Broncos to the NJCAA Division I national championship… named All-SWJCFC Second Team… graduated from East Bay High School in Florida.



Cole Snyder

Quarterback

Sophomore

6-2, 205

Lakewood, NY/Southwestern/Rutgers

Quarterback from the Southern Tier who transferred from Rutgers… played in six games in 2021 and was 18-for-28 for 130 yards and a touchdown… added 42 rushing yards… earned Academic All-Big Ten honors… graduated from Southwestern High School where helped lead the Trojans to a 9-1 record as a senior… threw for 2,069 yards and 37 touchdowns… named the Class C South Player of the Year… named first-team All-USA New York by USA Today… a finalist for the 2018 Connelly Cup… a two-time All-Western New York First Team honoree.



Sidney Walker

Offensive Line

Graduate

6-2, 286

Crestview, FL/Baker/Connecticut

Transfer from Connecticut where he played one season… appeared in nine games and started four at center for the Huskies… began his career at Kilgore College… named a 2019 NJCAA All-American honorable mention… the Kilgore offense averaged 35 points a game with Walker on the offensive line and totaled 232 rush yards and 485 total yards a game… graduated from Baker High School in Florida.