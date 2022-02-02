UB football hits record-breaking recruiting class

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It wasn't until late spring last year that the University at Buffalo named Maurice Linguist the head football coach of the Bulls program.
A year later, heading into his first full offseason as head coach, he and his staff are hitting record heights in their recruiting class.
Buffalo secured the top recruiting class in the Mid-American Conference and the 66th-ranked school in the country, according to 247 Sports.
The impressive list of transfers includes nine from Division I programs and five from Power 5 programs. Four defensive backs, two wide receivers, two offensive linemen, a tight end, and a quarterback will join the 14-member class that signed in December.
Below is detailed information from the school on which players have already signed with the program.
2022 February Signees
Desmond Bessent
Offensive Line
Graduate
6-7, 305
Tampa, FL/Sickles/San Diego State
Transfer from San Diego State where he appeared in 20 games and made two starts on the offensive line... appeared in all 13 games and made two starts at left tackle in 2021… graduate of Sickles High School in Tampa, FL where he also played basketball.
Elijah Blades
Cornerback
Graduate
6-2, 185
Pasadena, CA/Muir/Florida
Transfer from Florida where he spent one season as a cornerback… appeared in three games for the Gators and had three tackles and a pass breakup… spent the 2019 season at Texas A&M… he made six starts for the Aggies, finishing the season with 19 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three pass breakups… he began his collegiate career at Arizona Western Community College where he was the no. 4 ranked JUCO player… made nine pass breakups to go along with a fumble recovery, a blocked kick and two interceptions in two seasons… the California native is a graduate of Muir High School.
Boobie Curry
Wide Receiver
Senior
6-2, 211
Houston, TX/St. Pius X/Arizona
Transfer from Arizona where he appeared in 26 games and started eight at wide receiver over three seasons… had his best season in 2021 with 21 receptions for 233 yards and three touchdowns… had a season-high six catches against UCLA… totaled 37 catches for 390 yards in his time at Arizona… a two-time letterwinner at St. Pius X High School in Houston… totaled 1,946 yards on 153 career receptions, including 21 touchdowns in only 17 career games… played in only five games as a senior, but hauled in 31 catches for 370 yards and three touchdowns… set a Texas state record with 26 receptions in a single contest – a St. Pius X 53-42 victory over Concordia Lutheran in 2017.
Robbie Mangas
Tight End
Graduate
6-4, 260
Chantilly, VA/Gonzaga College HS/Dartmouth
Transfer from Dartmouth where he spent four seasons as a tight end and was a team captain… had 21 receptions for 424 yards and four touchdowns over his career… averaged 20.2 yards per catch… named All-Ivy League honorable mention in 2021… graduate of Gonzaga College High School in Washington D.C… selected first-team All-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference… member of two state championship teams… earned all-conference recognition as a running back as a junior.
Justin Marshall
Wide Receiver
Graduate
6-3, 213
Conyers, GA/Georgia Prep Sports Academy/Louisville
Transfer from Louisville where he spent five seasons… started 12 games in 2021 and had 23 catches for 322 yards and a touchdown… appeared in 10 games and made three starts in 2020 and had seven catches for 87 yards… graduated from Newton High School in Georgia… led the Eastern Atlantic Conference in yards per reception… had 35 receptions for 782 yards – averaging 22.3 yards per catch – and six touchdowns… played in the Offense-Defense All-American Game.
Jahmin Muse
Safety
Graduate
6-0, 212
Elizabeth, NJ/Elizabeth/Boston College
Transfer from Boston College where he started 11 games at safety in 2020… ranked fifth on the team in tackles and had a team-best three interceptions in 2020… played in 24 games over four seasons with the Eagles… had four career interceptions… played wide receiver, safety and linebacker at Elizabeth High School… named second-team All-State… totaled 620 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns, 114 passing yards and two passing touchdowns and totaled one receiving touchdown… had three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.
Caleb Offord
Cornerback
Junior
6-1, 192
Southaven, MS/Southaven/Notre Dame
Transfer from Notre Dame where he played two seasons… graduated from Southaven High School in Mississippi where he posted 22 tackles, four pass breakups, an interception and returned a fumble for a touchdown… competed at the Alabama-Mississippi Football Classic.
Jayden Oliver
Cornerback
Junior
6-3, 175
Riverview, FL/East Bay/New Mexico Military Institute
Transfer from New Mexico Military Institute where he spent two seasons… had 36 tackles and six interceptions over his two-year career… had 24 tackles and three interceptions in 2021 to help lead the Broncos to the NJCAA Division I national championship… named All-SWJCFC Second Team… graduated from East Bay High School in Florida.
Cole Snyder
Quarterback
Sophomore
6-2, 205
Lakewood, NY/Southwestern/Rutgers
Quarterback from the Southern Tier who transferred from Rutgers… played in six games in 2021 and was 18-for-28 for 130 yards and a touchdown… added 42 rushing yards… earned Academic All-Big Ten honors… graduated from Southwestern High School where helped lead the Trojans to a 9-1 record as a senior… threw for 2,069 yards and 37 touchdowns… named the Class C South Player of the Year… named first-team All-USA New York by USA Today… a finalist for the 2018 Connelly Cup… a two-time All-Western New York First Team honoree.
Sidney Walker
Offensive Line
Graduate
6-2, 286
Crestview, FL/Baker/Connecticut
Transfer from Connecticut where he played one season… appeared in nine games and started four at center for the Huskies… began his career at Kilgore College… named a 2019 NJCAA All-American honorable mention… the Kilgore offense averaged 35 points a game with Walker on the offensive line and totaled 232 rush yards and 485 total yards a game… graduated from Baker High School in Florida.
The 24-member class is comprised of four defensive tackles, four safeties, four wide receivers, three cornerbacks, two tight ends, two offensive linemen, a defensive end, a linebacker, a quarterback, a running back and a nickel back.
Coach Linguist expressed his excitement on the upcoming recruiting class. "Beyond excited about, not just the players, but the outstanding people we are bringing into our program. We feel that we have a great group of bigtime players that fit our culture. We are addressing a lot of needs, length, speed, size, intelligence and leadership. Combined with what we have coming back, we are putting ourselves in a great position to have an outstanding spring, summer and transition into this fall."
19 of the 24-member class enrolled at UB in January.
