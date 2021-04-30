UB defensive end Malcolm Koonce drafted by Raiders

The 6-foot-2, 249-pound senior is the first Bulls player to be drafted since 2107, when tight end Mason Schreck went to the the Cincinnati Bengals in the 7th round.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Las Vegas Raiders selected University at Buffalo defensive end Malcolm Koonce in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday night.

Koonce was taken with the 79th overall pick. He's the first Bulls player taken in the NFL Draft since 2107, when tight end Mason Schreck went to the the Cincinnati Bengals in the seventh round.

The 6-foot-2, 249-pound senior from Peekskill, New York, was the first of back-to-back picks by the Raiders in the third round.

It was a bit of good for the Bulls on a day where head coach Lance Leipold resigned his post and accepted a head coaching job at Kansas. That announcement came Friday morning.