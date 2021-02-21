Bulls bounce back with 83-76 win over Ball State

Sophomore guard Dyaisha Fair tied a career high with 36 points in the Bulls' win.

MUNCIE, Ind — Sophomore guard Dyaisha Fair put the Bulls on her back Saturday afternoon to help get her team to a 86-73 win over Ball State on the road.

Fair led the University at Buffalo women's basketball team with a career-high 36 points and added eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Bulls overcame an 11-point halftime deficit and put up 51 second points in the second half to improve to 12-7 overall.

Head coach Felisha Jack has preached boxing out the past couple of weeks, and UB implemented that, crashing the boards on Saturday with 16 offensive rebounds that led to 18 second-chance points. The Bulls had 22 defensive rebounds.

With Buffalo trailing at the half, that effort and a message from their leader also helped change the momentum.



"We just weren't playing out game early on, and she (Coach Jack) just had to remind us that we matter and that were better than what we have been displaying," Fair said.

BULLS WIN!!! Buffalo defeats Ball State 83-76!



Dyaisha Fair ties a career-high with 36 points. Hanna Hall (16 pts) and Cheyenne McEvans (12 pts) also score in double figures.



Buffalo returns to action on Wednesday at Kent State.#UBhornsUP pic.twitter.com/CxymJGM7dc — UB Women's Hoops (@UBwomenshoops) February 20, 2021

Added Jack: "Right before the half, I thought it was a questionable situation out there. I was coming to the locker room not in a happy mood, and Dyaisha met me at the door, and she said. 'I got you, coach.' When your best player says that, you got re-evaluate what matters. We came up with a game plan, and they really impressed me in that second half."

The Bulls are back in action at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Kent State. That game will broadcast live on ESPN+.

Scoring board:

Dyaisha Fair: 36 points

Hannah Hall: 16 points, 3 assists, 2 steals