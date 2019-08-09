STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — When Matt Myers found Julien Bourassa for a 6-yard touchdown pass just moments before halftime, the Bulls had all the momentum.

In fact, the University at Buffalo carried a lead into halftime Saturday night at Penn State. There were even some boos from the capacity crowd.

But the No. 15-ranked Nittany Lions dominated the second half, pulling away for a 45-13 victory in Happy Valley.

UB quarterback Matt Myers completed 16 of 31 passes for 246 yards and one touchdown in his second career start. But his interception, which was returned by John Reid 37 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter, put Penn State in the lead for good and began a dominant second-half performance.

Buffalo led 10-7 at halftime, before Penn State regrouped and quickly pulled away in the third quarter.

Jaret Patterson led the Bulls (1-1) on the ground with 72 yards on 23 carries. Kevin Marks added 63 yards on 17 attempts. In the air, Antonio Nunn finished with five receptions and 114 yards.

Sean Clifford threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns to lead Penn State.

Clifford opened the scoring with a 28-yard pass to Jahan Dotson on Penn State's second drive of the game. He tossed a pair of touchdowns to tight end Pat Freiermuth in the third quarter and Noah Cain added a 2-yard touchdown run to give Penn State a 35-13 lead heading into the fourth.

Jake Pinegar added a 32-yard field goal for the Nittany Lions, and Clifford found Dotson again in the fourth. Clifford finished as Penn State's leading rusher with 11 carries for 49 yards.

Alex McNulty kicked a pair of field goals for the Bulls, connecting from 32 and 25 yards

THE TAKEAWAY

Buffalo: The daunting environment didn't seem to bother the young Bulls. They controlled the pace in the first half, running 46 plays for 27 yards to Penn State's 20 plays and 82 yards.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions' strength is their defensive line and Buffalo's offensive front did a good job neutralizing Yetur Gross-Matos and his teammates for most of the first half. In the meantime, Clifford and his receivers were able to create some chemistry.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Penn State cleaned up its mistakes at halftime, won going away and shouldn't be penalized for its slow start.

UP NEXT

Buffalo plays at Liberty Saturday.

Penn State hosts Pittsburgh Saturday.

