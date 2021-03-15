Buffalo misses out on NCAA Tournament, earns spot in NIT

The Bulls earned the No. 4 seed in the NIT and will face No. 1 seed Colorado State in the first round on Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Despite missing out on the NCAA Tournament, the University at Buffalo men's basketball season isn't over.

The Bulls (16-8) earned the No. 4 seed in the National Invitation Tournament and will face No. 1 seed Colorado State in the first round on Friday night in Denton, Texas.

Buffalo's bid to the NIT is the second time the Bulls have played in the tournament, and the first time since the 2005 season.

Buffalo came up a game shy of an automatic bid to the Big Dance, when they lost in the Mid-American Conference Tournament championship game on Saturday, 84-69, to Ohio.

The Bobcats are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012, when they shocked Michigan on their way to the Sweet 16.