UB men drop to 9-7 on season following home loss to Toledo

The Bulls' comeback bid fell short Friday night with an 80-70 loss to Toledo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Toledo went ahead for good with 4 minutes, 36 seconds to go against Buffalo, denying the Bulls a second-half comeback bid on the way to an 80-70 Rockets men's basketball win on Friday night.

Marreon Jackson paced the Rockets with 20 points on the way to the win and scored Toledo's go-ahead basket.

Jeenathan Williams had a double-double on the night and led the Bulls with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Jayvon Graves and Ronaldo Segu had 11 points a piece, while Josh Mballa cleaned up the glass for UB with 13 boards to add to his nine points.

The Bulls drop to 9-7 this season with the loss.