AMHERST, NY-- The University at Buffalo's Women's Basketball Head Coach is staying in Buffalo through the 2023 season.

The university announced Felisha Legette-Jack agreed to the five year contract Tuesday.

"I want to thank President Satish Tripathi and Director of Athletics Mark Alnutt for believing in me and for giving me the opportunity to continue to lead the charge here at Buffalo," said head coach Felisha Legette-Jack on the school's website. "We have an incredible group of six young ladies coming in next season and we hope that the community will continue to jump on board and springboard us forward on our journey. Today is a great day."

Legette-Jack led the Bulls to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time in 2018. They finished 29-6 overall and a 16-2 MAC mark. The team finished the season ranked 21st in the nation.

"I've been very impressed during the short time that I've been here with our Women's Basketball program under Coach Legette-Jack's leadership," stated UB Director of Athletics Mark Alnutt. "This program is excelling not only on the court but in the classroom and are highly involved with giving back to the community. With Coach Legette-Jack at the helm, our program is in very good hands and I see more successes in these key areas of the student-athlete experience. I look forward to working with Coach for a long time."

The team is holding a press conference at 2pm. The 2 On Your Side Sports team will have more details on Channel 2 News First at 5pm.

