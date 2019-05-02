BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo's Lance Leipold agreed to a new deal to stay on as head coach of the school's football team.

The five-year contract runs through the 2023 season.

Leipold, who was named 2018 Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year, helped lead the team to a school record 10 wins in 2018.

"I'd like to first thank President Satish Tripathi and Mark Alnutt for this extension for our staff," Leipold said. "We appreciate the confidence they have put in us. Since our arrival, it has been our goal to build a consistent program. While 2018 was an exciting season, we want to continue to grow and build upon it."

Under Leipold's leadership, UB had 10 players named All-MAC in 2018