BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a brilliant four-year career at the University of Buffalo, senior guard Cierra Dillard now knows what's coming next.

The senior guard was taken in the second round, with the 20th overall pick, by the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA draft on Wednesday night at Nike's Headquarters in New York City.

There are three rounds and 36 picks in the WNBA draft.

Last week Dillard was named an All-America honorable mention pick by the Associated Press, joining only Tiffany Bell and Kourtney Brown as Bulls players to receive that recognition.

Dillard led the Mid-American Conference and ranked second nationally this season in scoring, averaging 25.2 points per game.

A Rochester native, Dillard averaged 20.6 points per game in the last two seasons.

