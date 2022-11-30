UB to build state-of-the-art sports performance center

AMHERST, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo announced plans for a new state-of-the-art sports performance center that is expected to "revolutionize the way UB student-athletes train."
The new 12,000-square-foot, multli-level, center will be connected to the Murchie Family Fieldhouse and will be double the size of the current Morris Sports Performance Center.
“I am so thankful to the Murchie family for their generosity through the years and supporting our vision for UB Athletics to be one of the top Group of Five programs in the nation,” Alnutt said. “This facility is another game changer for our department. Strength and conditioning along with nutrition are vital components in preparing our student-athletes for championship success in their respective field of play. This facility is a tremendous upgrade over our existing facility and with the connection to the Murchie Family fieldhouse it allows our student-athletes the flexibility of working under one roof. We look forward to showcasing this facility to prospective student-athletes so they can realize that all their needs in this critical area can be attained here at UB.”
UB officials say the new facility will have 18 free-weight training racks, a 42-foot, 17-degree turn training incline, a cardio mezzanine, three offices, conference room, and a supplemental nutrition area.
The project is expected to begin in the spring of 2023, hoping to be finished by spring of 2024.
The Morris Sports Performance Center, which is currently being used for athletes to train, will be repurposed. That building was built in 2006 and cost $575,000 to build.