UB pushing 'Make It PossiBULL' campaign to raise funds

The Bulls holding #Operation6000 Virtual Sellout to raise $30,000 during basketball, volleyball games and wrestling matches

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "If you read anything across the country in college athletics there’s budget deficits all over the place," said University at Buffalo's Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs Elaine Russell.

The University at Buffalo is just one of many colleges feeling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

So in return, the school has created “The Make it PossiBULL campaign.”

It's a year-long initiative that raises funds for all student athletes during the pandemic.

"Schools are doing very similar campaigns and raising money," said Russell.

"These are grass root efforts like these micro campaigns were talking about today. Then our Blue and White Fund, and out developing officers that work in our external suite and office they’re are out raising funds too."

UB has already had a successful 5K virtual race and sell out for the football team that raised just over $70,000 alone.

Now it moves inside for basketball, wrestling and volleyball for #Operation6000. There goal was $30,000 and currently they've already raised $35,030

Collectively, the campaign has surpassed 330,000 dollars of their one million dollar goal.

"People weren’t able to buy ticket and come to games but this is a way for our fans to feel like their supporting our athletes," said Russell.

"All the money is going to all the student athletes. It’s not for one particular program. Really just trying to create a safe environment for them to compete in and continue their education ad provide resources for them to succeed on the courts of play and in the classroom."

Fans that contribute more than $125 to #Operation6000 by purchasing tickets will receive a fan cutout.

The cutouts will be placed in the bleachers behind the team benches.

