Last year, UB football won their last three games to get six wins on the season and become bowl eligible but the Bulls found themselves on the outside looking in. Despite becoming bowl eligible, they did not receive an invitation to a bowl game. This year, they're doing everything they can to make sure that doesn't happen.

"I think it has left a sour taste in their mouths and they haven't forgotten about it and they're going to keep working hard to make sure that they have that opportunity this year," head coach Lance Leipold said after UB's huge win over Rutgers two weeks ago.

Now the Bulls are one win away from becoming bowl eligible going into their seventh game of the season. UB beat Central Michigan, 34-24 and improve to 5-1 on the season and 2-0 in MAC play.

Quarterback Tyree Jackson only threw for 127 yards: a touchdown and interception - but that's because he didn't have to do much with his arm. UB's running game took over.

The Bulls rushed for 307 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson rushed for one along with Jaret Patterson and Kevin Marks. Marks ended with 167 yards rushing while Patterson had 121.

UB's offense also had a ton of help from the defense that had four interceptions thanks to Joey Banks, Brandon Williams, Cameron Lewis and Aapri Washington.

The Bulls can become bowl eligible next Saturday as they host Akron then the following week catch UB's game at Toledo on October 20th on Channel 2 at noon.

