UB names Cole Snyder starting QB for opener against Maryland

The quarterback competition is over for UB.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bulls announced on Thursday morning that Cole Snyder will start at quarterback for UB when they kickoff the season at Maryland on Sept. 3.

Snyder joined the Bulls this past spring after transferring from Rutgers. Cole won the job over Buffalo native Matt Myers, and Casey Case.

At Rutgers, Cole played in nine games over three seasons with just one touchdown pass.

Snyder was originally on the University at Buffalo's radar when he was a quarterback at Southwestern High School, not electing to join the team just yet, he now will get a chance to lead the Bulls.

"Our team mission this year is to win a MAC championship, and win both championships," Snyder said. "So at the end of the day, if we can accomplish those things, that's what we're focused on here in Buffalo."