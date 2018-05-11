AMHERST, NY - Expectations are high for UB men's basketball coming off its best season in school history where the Bulls won their first game in the NCAA tournament with that huge upset of Arizona in the first round.

Now the target is on their backs as the Bulls were picked to win the MAC East and has three seniors named to the All-League Team.

C.J. Massinburg and Nick Perkins were named to the All-MAC First-Team while Jeremy Harris was named to the second-team.

Head coach Nate Oats is in his fourth year as head coach and this year returns all but two players from last year, Wes Clark and Ikenna Smart.

The Bulls are looking for their fourth MAC title in the last five years, something that's never been done in the conference.

UB opens the season on Tuesday, November 6th against St. Francis (PA) at 4 p.m and opens conference play on Friday, January 4th at Eastern Michigan.

