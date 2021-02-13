UB men move to 9-6 with blowout win over Western Michigan

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jayvon Graves led the University at Buffalo men's basketball team to its third straight win with 16 points against Western Michigan on Friday night.
The Bulls are now 9-6 on the season and 7-4 in the Mid-American Conference after their win over the Broncos.
Buffalo built up a big lead in the first half, up 41-21 over WMU at the break, before finishing things off for the 86-54 final.
Josh Mballa led the Bulls in rebounds, with 12, while tallying 13 points, with three assists. Ronaldo Sagu put up 11 points for the Bulls, and Jeenathan Williams tallied 10 points carrying the Bulls to their ninth win of the season.