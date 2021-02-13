UB men move to 9-6 with blowout win over Western Michigan

The Bulls are now 7-4 in conference play after an 86-54 win over the Broncos.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jayvon Graves led the University at Buffalo men's basketball team to its third straight win with 16 points against Western Michigan on Friday night.

The Bulls are now 9-6 on the season and 7-4 in the Mid-American Conference after their win over the Broncos.

Buffalo built up a big lead in the first half, up 41-21 over WMU at the break, before finishing things off for the 86-54 final.