BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was quite the season for MAC Champions University at Buffalo men and women's basketball teams.

Both teams faced off in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday.

UB men lost to Texas Tech 78-58 in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Buffalo's 13 game winning streak was snapped as Nick Perkins had 17 points and CJ Massinburg had 14 points for Buffalo.

While the UB women couldn't pull off an upset victory, UConn defeated the Bulls, 84-72. Cierra Dillard had 29 points to lead Buffalo.

SEASON OVERVIEW

Both teams have reason to celebrate the season as they were both crowned MAC Champions.

UB men pulled off a 32-4 record, giving them the most wins ever in program history. And, Head Coach Nate Oats was named MAC Coach of the Year and CJ Massinburg was named MAC Player of the Year.

Cierra Dillard was named the MAC tournament MVP, while Hanna Hall and Summer Hemphill were named to the All-Tournament team. Their MAC Championship title is only the second time in program history winning that title.

Congratulations to both University at Buffalo men and women's basketball teams for all of their success this season.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Oats, Massinburg receive MAC top honors

UB wins fourth MAC title in 5 years



UB wins the MAC title for second time in program history

