UB Football's Jaret Patterson to forgo senior season, enter NFL Draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jaret Patterson, the University at Buffalo's All-American running back, has announced he'll forgo his senior year at the university to pursue his goal of playing for the NFL.

Patterson announced his decision to enter the 2021 NFL draft on Twitter.

"After much prayer, consideration, and speaking with my family, I have decided to forgo my senior season and enter the 2021 NFL Draft. I am eager and excited to pursue my dream of earning a position in the NFL. I will be #ForeverABull," Patterson wrote in an image post.

UB Head Coach Lance Leipold said in a statement Tuesday he and Jaret had discussed his future since last summer.

The coach said he and Patterson agreed - if he continued to have success, it might be best for him to go this route towards the NFL.

“We’re happy for Jaret and his family," Leipold said.

His accolades on the field speak for themselves, yet it is his leadership and the way he represents our program that will ultimately help him succeed at the next level. We are thankful for all he has done for our program and he will forever be a Bull."