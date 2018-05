AMHERST, NY — The Bulls are returning to the Horseshoe.

The University at Buffalo announced Wednesday that its football team will travel to play Ohio State in 2020. UB will also play fellow Big Ten school Maryland in 2022.

UB last played Ohio State in 2013, which the Buckeyes won 40-20.

For a look at who the Bulls are playing in 2018, here's the full schedule.

© 2018 WGRZ