UB football to play in Camellia Bowl against Marshall on Christmas

The University at Buffalo football team will be making an appearance in Alabama on Christmas day.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The University at Buffalo football team will be making an appearance in Alabama on Christmas day.

The team will face off against Marshall in the Camellia Bowl. They'll play at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, AL. on December 25 at 2:30 p.m.

This will be the first time the teams have played each other since they competed in the Mid-American Conference. The last time the two faced off was in 2004.

"The Camellia Bowl has a knack for down-to-the-wire finishes and we expect another great game from Buffalo and Marshall," Johnny Williams, executive director of the Camellia Bowl said.

"I'd like to express my gratitude to ESPN Events, Montgomery County and the City of Montgomery for making this bowl season possible. We will host two bowl games in three days at the Cramton Bowl, and excited to be a part of this historic occasion."

This is the third straight season the Bulls will be playing in a bowl game; the fifth bowl game in the school's history.

You can watch the game on ESPN.