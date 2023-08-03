UB women lose in OT to top-seeded Toledo at MAC tournament

The women at the University at Buffalo fell to the top-seeded Toledo Rockets 75-74 in overtime in the Mid-American Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The women at the University at Buffalo fell to the top-seeded Toledo Rockets in a heartbreaking 75-74 loss in overtime in the Mid-American Conference Tournament quarterfinals at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday.

The Bulls lead 18-15 after the first quarter, 42-40 at the half, and 54-51 after three quarters. In the last 13 seconds of the game, the Rockets were able to tie it up at 68-68 and send it into overtime.

In overtime, Toledo led 75-74 with 14 seconds left and was able to hold onto the win.

Fifth-year guard Latrice Perkins was able to notch her 1,000th career point in the final game of her career, in the last few minutes of the second quarter.

Three different UB Bulls scored in double figures in the quarterfinal game on Wednesday.

Fifth-year guard Zakiyah Winfield led the team in points with 22 on the day along with seven rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots, and three steals.

Re'Shawna Stone came up behind Winfield with 18 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Fifth-year guard Jazmine Young added 13 points in her final game for the Bulls.

With that big three-pointer, Latrice Perkins has scored her 1,000th career point!



Congrats Trice! #UBhornsUP pic.twitter.com/a3hrUOfV3T — UB Women's Hoops (@UBwomenshoops) March 8, 2023