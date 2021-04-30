UB Bulls' head football coach Lance Leipold headed to Kansas

Leipold had been the Bulls head coach since the 2016 season, and has had a six-year run of success at Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo announced Friday head football coach Lance Leipold has resigned his post and accepted a head coaching job at Kansas.

"I can't thank Lance enough for everything he has done for our football program," Alnutt said. "His vision and leadership helped elevate the UB football brand. We are grateful for what Lance has done here and we wish him and his family all the best as they embark on this new journey.

"Since entering the FBS ranks in 1999, the UB football program continues to rise to unprecedented heights. From bowl victories to top NFL Draft picks, UB has established itself as one of the top programs in not only the Mid-American Conference, but the entire Group of Five. With our success on the field as well as facilities rivaling some of the best in the country, we know we are an attractive coaching destination and look forward to selecting the next leader of our football program."

The 56-year-old lead the Bulls to three straight bowl games, and most recently guided Buffalo to the a perfect 6-0 regular season - shortened by the pandemic - and a trip to the Mid-American Conference Championship, which ended in a 38-28 loss to Ball State. The Bulls rebounded with a victory over Marshall University in the Camellia Bowl, 17-10.