BUFFALO, N.Y. — It looks like University at Buffalo Men's basketball head coach Nate Oats is headed to Alabama.

Greg Byrne, the Athletic Director at University at Alabama made the announcement on his Twitter page.

The UB Bulls were 96-43 under Oats and recently made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament. They have won four MAC titles in the past five years.

Oats signed an extension with UB earlier in the month after he was named MAC Coach of the Year for the second year in a row.

"I want to thank the UB administration for helping us elevate Buffalo into one of the premier mid-major programs in the country," said Oats in a statement sent out by UB athletics on Wednesday afternoon. "The support we have received from the Western New York community during the good times and the bad times has been nothing short of amazing. This community has made Buffalo feel like home for Crystal and my family over the last six years."