UB Bulls football announces 2021 regular season schedule

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo Football team announced their 2021 schedule.

The UB Bulls will start their season by playing four straight non-conference games. The first home game will be at UB Stadium September 4 against Wagner. From there, they will head to Nebraska to take on the Huskers September 11, Carolina on September 18 and Old Dominion September 25.

Buffalo will open MAC play October 2 against Western Michigan at UB Stadium, followed by a game at Kent on October 9. The Team will return home to UB Stadium to host Ohio October 16.

The Bulls close out the regular season November 23 at Ball State, which will be a rematch of the 2020 MAC Championship game, and the 25th Rocket Mortgage MAC Football Championship game will be played Saturday, December 4 at Ford Field.

The Bulls finished with a 6-1 season, including a victory at the Camellia Bowl.

The full schedule is listed below. Kick-off times and schedules for televised games will be announced at a later date.