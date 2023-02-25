Toledo takes down Buffalo 101-71

Maddox was 5 of 8 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Rockets (23-6, 14-2 Mid-American Conference). Rayj Dennis added 16 points while going 7 of 10 from the field, and he also had eight rebounds and 11 assists. JT Shumate recorded 16 points. The Rockets picked up their 13th straight victory.