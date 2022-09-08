Former Chicago Bears coach Marc Trestman visits Bulls football practice

'This is as good of a practice as you'll see anywhere at any level,' the former Bears and two-time CFL Grey Cup-winning head coach Trestman said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We hear so much about culture in Western New York lately.

When two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller joined the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, he promised he would contribute to a great culture.

Since general manager Kevyn Adams joined the Buffalo Sabres in the city, he's stressed a culture-first approach to rebuilding the organization.

It looks like the University at Buffalo football team is following suit in Amherst. The first five days of summer practices have been electric.

"I think maybe it's a little bit more of the trust that's coming out of the guys in terms of knowing their job responsibilities. That trust develops a lot of confidence, and that confidence turns into a lot of passion," second-year head coach Maurice Linguist said.

The Bulls had a visitor, too. Former Chicago Bears and three-time CFL Grey Cup-winning head coach Marc Trestman stopped by Tuesday's practice to observe his friend, Linguist.

He finished the session with notes - and no criticism.

"This is as good of a practice as you'll see anywhere at any level. The energy was sustained throughout practice. It was a two-and-a-half-hour practice. The morale was high. Communication was great," Trestman told 2 On Your Side's Julianne Pelusi.

"It was a highly evolved, winning practice. This is how winning teams practice."

With as much turnover as the Bulls had bringing in and losing transfers during the offseason, the chemistry is strong.

So are Buffalo's wide receivers that Linguist got to hand pick.

"It's making us better. Building and creating explosive plays challenge the DBs on the perimeter. The back and forth that's going on in practice is putting us in a really good position," Linguist said.

Who will be throwing to those receivers is still to be determined? Two Western New York natives are currently in the camp battle to be the Bulls' starting quarterback.

Buffalo opens up the season on Sept. 3 at the University of Maryland.